Youth accused of snatching woman’s gold chain in Agricola remanded

A twenty-three-year-old youth will be spend the next few weeks in jail until his next court appearance after a city Magistrate remanded him to prison on a simple larceny charge.

However, the accused, Romel Bollers was said to be a repeat offender. In this latest case, police say that he snatched Tanya Drakes’ gold chain and pendant on August 22, 2018, at Agricola, Greater Georgetown.

The unrepresented Bollers denied the charge when he appeared before Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly.

According to the facts as presented by Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh, the alleged victim was walking at the head of the Agricola Public Road when Bollers appeared, snatched the jewelry off of her neck and made good his escape.

As such, the Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that he is a repeat offender and has prior convictions.

The alleged gold-chain snatcher was remanded to prison until October 10, 2018, when he is scheduled to again appear in court.