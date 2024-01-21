Guyanese man busted at JFK with 40 lbs of cocaine hidden in frozen shrimp

(New York Post) There was nothing small about this drug bust.

A Guyanese man was nabbed with 40 pounds of cocaine packed with jumbo frozen shrimp at JFK Airport in Queens, authorities said.

Zacharie Scott, 22, was carrying two suitcases laden with shellfish and narcotics when agents did a random check of his bags Friday after he got off American Airlines Flight 2694 from Guyana, officials said.

During the screening process, officers with the United States Customs and Border Protection selected Scott for secondary screening, officials said.

He told the agents both suitcases belonged to him, authorities said.

Officers examined the bags and found loose clothing and multiple packages of frozen jumbo shrimp wrapped in sealed plastic.

The packages were cut open, revealing “brick-shaped objects,” that contained cocaine, officials said.

He told the officers he brought the drugs in for a payment of approximately $5,000 to $6,000, officials said.

Scott faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

