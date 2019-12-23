Guyanese couple dies in Ontario accident

A Guyanese Canadian couple was killed on Saturday evening following an accident in Ontario, Canada.

Dead are Ramnauth Seebachan called Buddy, 65, and his wife Padmini Seebachan called Anita formerly of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on reports received, the couple was killed after a speeding vehicle crashed into their van while it was travelling along Highway 401.

It was reported that the couple as on their way home after visiting their daughter. The Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division reported that the couple was pronounced dead on the scene.

Their son who was in the back seat of the vehicle also sustained injuries.