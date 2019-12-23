Man stabbed to death after refusing to leave yard

A labourer of no fixed place of abode was on Sunday stabbed to death after he refused to leave the suspect’s yard in Logwood Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is 32-year-old Balchand Baichand.

Based on information received, on the day in question at about 12:00h, the suspect was on his verandah imbibing when the now dead man entered his yard but was asked to leave.

The victim reportedly refused and an argument ensued between him and the owner of the house. The argument escalated and it was this time, the suspected armed himself with a bar-be-que fork and stabbed Baichan to the neck.

The injured man was rushed to the Nabaclis Health Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was subsequently taken to the Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting a post morterm while the suspect was taken into custody. He is expected to the charged during the week.