Guyana’s prison population surpasses 2200

A total of 2,240 male and over 60 female prisoners are currently incarcerated in prisons across the country.

However, of that number some 23 Venezuelans nationals are serving time for crimes committed, ranging from the possession of illegal firearms, ammunition and narcotics, as well as murder, among others.

During the Ministry of Home Affairs’ end of year press conference on Wednesday, subject Minister Robeson Benn expressed that Venezuelans are the largest growing inmate population in Guyana, when it comes to foreigners.

“Momentarily…perhaps as a result too of the influx we’ve had, that they have been the fastest growing section currently in the prison populations, in terms of foreign nationals,” the Minister said.

Nevertheless, Minister Benn said the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will continue to work cohesively with the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

He said works to train and reintegrate inmates back into society when they have survived their sentence will continue.“We have said our approach is different; we don’t want prisoners beaten, we want them to be more engaged in their own self development, self-improvement and rehabilitation. We want them to eat better, we want them to have more family visits…”

The sum of $6.5 billion was set aside in the 2024 budget for the GPS.

A total of $2.8 billion will go towards the advancements of infrastructure works in 2024 while $140.2 million will be expended for 450 prison officers to undergo training in prison management.

