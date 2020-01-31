Guyana’s first lift of crude set for February

Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited will lift Guyana’s first share of oil from the Liza Phase One Development in the next few days.

This was disclosed by the Director of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe during an interview on the radio programme the Hot Seat.

“I am sitting here and I can definitively say that Guyana’s first million-barrel entitlement will be shipped in February,” he stated.

The Energy Head was at the time responding to questions surrounding the deal Guyana has with ExxonMobil and its co-venturers Hess and CNOOC.

Guyana commenced oil production on December 20, 2019, and the first lift of crude was carried out by ExxonMobil in early January. [Extracted and modified from DPI]