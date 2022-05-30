Guyana’s development will not be held hostage – Ali after Norton fails to attend meeting

President Dr Irfaan Ali has made it clear that the country’s development will not be held hostage by petty politics.

He made the remarks after the Leader of the Opposition failed to show up for a second round of consultations with the Guyanese Head of State.

Following their meeting on May 13, 2022, President Ali and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton had agreed to meet again within a week to continue consultations on several constitutional appointments.

However, due to several pressing matters, that second meeting was not scheduled within a week.

These matters included the massive inaugural Agri Forum and Expo which attracted hundreds of delegates from across the globe including CARICOM Heads of Government.

This was closely followed by the regional and national Independence Day celebrations.

On May 27, 2022, Governance Minister Gail Teixeira wrote the Opposition Leader explaining the circumstances and invited him for a second meeting at 14:00hrs on May 30, 2022.

However, when President Ali and his team showed up for the meeting, the Opposition Leader never showed.

President Ali then went live on social media where he addressed the matter.

“These are important national issues and I want them completed in an environment of respect and an environment of dignity, because as I have said before, I am pursuing ‘One Guyana.’ It is clear to me that those aspirations of mine may not be shared by Mr Norton, because he did not have the dignity, the professionalism to even respond orally or in writing to the invitation,” Dr. Ali said in a live message after waiting for over 30 minutes on the Opposition Leader.

In the letter sent by Teixeira, the Opposition Leader was advised that should he be unable to attend, he should send his additional contributions in writing. The President said he has received no such communication from Norton.

“If this is the approach by the Leader of the Opposition, I have no problem with that. My approach is to move this country forward, to take our country forward in keeping with the constitutional requirements. We will not have those requirements held hostage by political objects,” President Ali contended.