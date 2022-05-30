Murdered teacher was severely beaten to head – autopsy

An autopsy performed on the remains of 39-year-old Omega Ault whose body was on Friday found in her Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home proved that she died from brain hemorrhage and multiple trauma to the head.

This means that the woman might have been beaten severely to the head.

The autopsy was performed on Monday by Government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor. The body was subsequently handed over to relative for funeral.

The decomposed body of Ault, a teacher, was found on Friday evening and soon after, the police issued a wanted bulletin for her husband for questioning in relation to the murder.

It was reported that on Friday, the woman’s brother, Kevin Ault, a mechanic of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), went to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station and reported that, for the past two weeks, he had been trying to contact her but to no avail.

The man added that after calls to his sister had gone unanswered, he went to her home to check on her. He related that he pushed open the front door to the house, and immediately got an unpleasant scent.

He then went into the front room of the house and saw the body of his sister lying motionless almost in a state of decomposition. Reports are that the deceased woman had been living with her husband, Clarence Farley, called “Junior”, and their three-year-old son, and had been encountering ‘problems’ in their marriage.

Police have said that, about four days ago, Farley took the three-year-old son to Tracy Ault (the sister of the deceased), who resides in Diamond, EBD. He left the boy there, telling her that he was going into the backdam.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that the man’s car was found over the weekend in a lumber yard at Coverden, EBD. A source told the Guyana Times that Farley was contracted with the Lumber Yard and two Sundays ago, he parked his car at the business place at Coverden, EBD and used one of the company’s vehicles to travel into the interior.

On his way in, the vehicle reportedly encountered mechanical issues and the wanted man returned the following day to the office to get the parts to fix the problem. He left with the intention of securing the parts but was not seen or heard from since.

Following the discovery of the vehicle – a blue Toyota Spacio- it was taken to the Timehri Police Station where it was impounded as investigations continue. Detectives working on the case suspect that the man might have left the country.