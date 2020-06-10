Guyana’s COVID-19 cases remain at 156

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that of 22 new tests that were conducted, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded.

This means that the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana remains at 156 while the deaths remain at 12.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,876 with the number of negative cases being 1720.

Currently 92 persons have recovered, there are 52 active cases are in institutional isolation, one patient is in the COVID-19 ICU and six persons are in institutional quarantine.