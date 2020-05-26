Guyana’s 11th COVID-19 victim identified as former teacher

A Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini) man has lost his life to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making him Guyana’s 11th fatality from the virus. His death comes at a time when there is an alarming spike in positive cases.

Vincent Torres, a former teacher, was admitted to the Kumaka District Hospital, Santa Rosa, last Friday after experiencing breathing complications and other symptoms. A COVID-19 test was conducted on the man, which revealed that he was positive.

However, the elderly man succumbed on Sunday and medical personnel who tended to him were placed in isolation. His death was confirmed by caretaker Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence on Monday.

At present, transport boats operating in the sub-district were suspended and authorities in Santa Rosa have imposed travel restrictions in the area after it was revealed that Torres had travelled between his village and Georgetown for various transactions.

Guyana recorded its first coronavirus case following the death of 52-year-old Ratna Baboolall on March 11. The second COVID-19 death was recorded more than two weeks later. An emergency medical technician (EMT), 38-year-old Jermaine Ifill died on March 31 after contracting the disease.

Three days later, a 78-year-old resident of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Osa Collins, became the third persons to die from the coronavirus after experiencing complications from the disease.

On the same day, Guyana recorded its fourth COVID-19 death when 59-year-old Shadrach Stoll succumbed while receiving treatment in the COVID-19 ICU.

Meanwhile, popular racer, Deryck Jaisingh died on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus. Two days later, the country had its sixth COVID-19 fatality following the death of Colonel John Percy Lewis, a 77-year-old engineer who also died shortly after testing positive.

A 49-year-old Lindener, Sydney Trellis, was the seventh death after dying on April 18. His death was followed by 45-year-old Lennox Williams, who died in the dedicated ICU at GPHC on April 24. The ninth COVID-19 death was 67-year-old Samuel Morris on April 29, followed by Bhaneshwar Ramdial, a resident at the Palms Geriatric Home.

The COVID-19 situation has been especially worrying locally, given that there was a spike of eight cases on Sunday. On Monday, Lawrence announced that another two tests were positive after 32 were conducted – adding to a total of 137 cases in the country.