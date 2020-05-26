Suspected COVID-19 case detected at New Amsterdam Market

A team of medical personnel and police officers Monday afternoon removed a woman from the New Amsterdam Market in Region Six after regional authorities received information that she might have COVID-19.

The woman has since been taken to a quarantine facility, according to Director of Regional Health Services, Jevaughn Stephens.

When the woman was being evicted, this caused panic among vendors and shoppers – who immediately began to exit the marketplace in fear.

The municipality then ordered the market be closed so it can be fumigated.

Stephens explained that a Rapid Response Team was called after the Department received information that a person who may have COVID-19 symptoms was seen in New Amsterdam and was seen entering the market.

According to Stephens, they received the call via the COVID-19 hotline on Sunday stating that the person might be in Berbice.

On Monday, a photograph of the person was forwarded to the Health Department and further information suggested that the individual was seen at the New Amsterdam Market.

After acting on the information, they visited the market where the woman was found and removed.

“The patient at the time provided no resistance to our team and is cooperating with what needs to be done at the moment,” Stephens said.

However, authorities are still to determine if the individual was infected with COVID-19.

“At the moment, we do not know if this person is positive or not,” the Director explained. [Andrew Carmichael]