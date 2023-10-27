Guyana updates Russia on Venezuela’s acts of aggression

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on Wednesday evening met with His Excellency Mr. Alexander Kurmaz, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

During the meeting Minister Todd provided an update on the recent actions by Venezuela.

The Minister reiterated that the Government of Guyana is committed to a peaceful resolution of the case before the International Court of Justice and the region being a zone of peace.

A Joint statement was issued by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and Honourable Mr Aubrey C. Norton, M.P. Leader of the Opposition, on October 24, 2023, in which they agreed that Guyana’s sovereignty is of paramount importance and is a matter on which the Guyanese people are all completely united.

CARICOM also issued a statement reiterating its support for the judicial process and expressed the hope that Venezuela will engage fully in the case before the International Court of Justice for a peaceful resolution, in accordance with international law.

