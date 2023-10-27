EcoStim bio-stimulant to be piloted locally to boost harvests

A pilot of EcoStim bio-stimulant will soon be tested on rice and other crops grown locally, intended to increase yields while increasing the nutritional value of harvested produce.

This project is being undertaken by Excel Guyana as it aims to become a key player in Guyana’s agriculture sector.

Excel Guyana is proud to be the authorised distributor of EcoStim products in Guyana and CARICOM.

EcoStim, a United Kingdom based company produces natural bio-stimulants to achieve greater yields per crop. The bio-stimulants are complex compositions, containing a range of Natural materials – but possess no live microorganisms.

Chief Executive Officer of Excel Guyana, Kris Sammy shared recently that Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha and the National Agricultural Research and Extension institute (NAREI) were engaged on commencing a pilot after which the product will be introduced in the market.

“We’re very excited to launch EcoStim here and bringing it to Guyana…We will be launching a pilot project for rice and other plants here as part of bringing EcoStim to the market here,” Sammy outlined.

According to Sammy, EcoStim bio-stimulants are not fertilisers. When treated with EcoStim the plant may need less chemical fertilisers. An increase in shelf-life while minimising wastage are additional benefits.

“If we look at crops like rice, tomatoes, pepper, soybean, the experiences they have had in many countries in Africa, we have seen yields increase by 25-30 percent. What this particular bio-stimulant does is increases the strength of the plant itself by increasing the plants metabolic rate which empowers it to better use the nutrients from the fertiliser and soil.”

The CEO also pointed out that this initiative is one of several being undertaken in keeping with the company’s intention of supporting CARICOM’s vision of slashing the food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

Excel Guyana’s has been consulting with companies in the CARICOM region for more than three decades. With more than 10 years of local presence, it has established business and supply chain networks in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Mexico, India, the United States of America, and Venezuela.

Another partnership has been forged with Latitude SAT2FARM, using satellite-based precision to analyse soil, crop conditions, weather patterns, and assist with decision making.

“What this does is it augers and plays very well into the agriculture sector, which is a tremendous initiative by our President in reducing Guyana’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025. We’re looking at what do we need to do today help our government with their initiative,” the CEO shared.

Vision 25 by 2025 was conceptualised by President Irfaan Ali for a 25 percent reduction in the CARICOM food import bill by the year 2025.

As of 2022, the Region achieved 57 percent of the production target towards reducing the food import bill. Over the next two years, more than 1.4 metric tonnes of commodities must be produced to achieve this target.

