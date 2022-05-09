Guyana to begin pilot population and housing census on May 15

Preparations are in full swing for the rolling out of Guyana’s 2022 Population and Housing Census, with a pilot census to be executed from May 15 to 21 in Regions 1, 2, 4, 6, 9 and 10, targeting approximately 730 households.

This is being done in an effort to ensure the efficient execution of the upcoming national exercise by the Bureau of Statistics.

Staff of the Bureau are undergoing one week of intensive training to conduct the pilot census, during which they will be interviewing household members. This pilot exercise allows the Bureau to ensure that the methods utilized during the upcoming Census are as effective as possible.

Personnel will be equipped with the requisite means of identification and all of the information provided to them will be treated with the strictest of confidence. These persons have taken a confidentiality oath in order for this to be binding.

In order to ensure the success of this exercise, it is imperative that the staff receive the full participation, cooperation and support of the interviewees.

It is important to state clearly that if a person is visited during the pilot census, they will be visited again during the actual Census, which will be executed in all administrative regions.

Meanwhile, among the other preparatory works for the execution of the census countrywide is the recruitment of approximately 3000 temporary personnel countrywide to serve as Area Coordinators, Field Supervisors and Enumerators

The Population & Housing Census is Guyana’s largest national data collection exercise, which is conducted every ten years. Guyana’s last census was conducted in 2012.

This is an extremely important exercise that produces a large amount of socio-economic and demographic data that is used for planning and national development.

The census plays a critical role in evaluating changes in the population and therefore should be viewed as more than just a headcount. These changes include size, composition, economic activities, quality of life, access to basic social services, Maternal Health, food security, Agriculture and Education.