Guyana records more Covid-19-related deaths

The Ministry of Public Health, in a statement on Tuesday, announced that as of 12:00hrs on August 18, 2020, Guyana recorded 25 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to the Ministry, two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while third died whilst receiving care at Bartica Hospital.

That person was subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients who died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the GPHC were both males, aged 93 and 87.

The patient who passed at the Bartica Hospital, is a resident of Region One (Barima Waini) but at the time of his hospitalisation was working in the mining community in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven. The man, 32, was rushed to the hospital with suspicions of malaria but was later swabbed because of his previous contact with other possible cases at his work site.

The Ministry said it is in contact with all relatives to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.

Moreover, the Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of these three persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.