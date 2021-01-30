Guyana records 53 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 53 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 7581. However, only 835 of these are currently active cases. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 830 persons in isolation.

There are also 19 persons in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death has gone up to 176 after a 53-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died while receiving care at a medical facility on Friday.

Meanwhile, a total of 6570 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date in Guyana.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard: