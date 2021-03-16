Guyana records 51 new cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of March 16, 2021, Guyana recorded 51 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) take the total number of confirmed cases to 9238.

According to updated statistics provided by the Ministry, 4754 males and 4484 females have tested positive for the virus with 7 persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Thus far, 38 persons are in institutional isolation while 11 are in institutional quarantine. A total of 626 persons are in home isolation and 77,427 tests have been conducted to date.

A breakdown of the regional statistics showed that the figures in seven regions remain the same with 1025 cases having been recorded in Region One (Barima-Waini), 239 in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), 262 Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), 787 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 246 in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and 436 in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

A total of 11 new cases have been recorded in Region Three, 30 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 6 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and 4 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Health authorities are reminding all Guyanese to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No 15), which was extended for this month and will be in effect until March 31, 2021.

Among these measures is the 22:30h (10 pm) to 04:00h (4 am) national curfew which remains intact. Restaurants and places of worship continue to operate at 40 per cent capacity until 21:30h (09:30 pm). Gyms are to operate at 50 per cent capacity while sporting events are only permitted with approval from the Health Minister.

The order further emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit www.health.gov.gy