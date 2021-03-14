Guyana records 39 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 39 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

According to the Ministry’s updated Dashboard on Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 9160.

But only 665 of these are currently active cases. This includes six patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 659 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

In addition, there are also five persons in institutional quarantine.

While the country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 207, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has now moved up to 8288 – one more recovery than the figure reported the previous day.

To date, Guyana has tested some 75,906 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for the full COVID-19 Dashboard: