4-month baby dies on Essequibo Coast

Four-month-old Kaylee Atkinson of Annandale, Essequibo Coast, is now dead after she was found unresponsive and frothing from her mouth on the bed.

She was discovered around 01:55h with her drunken father’s foot on her chest.

The police said Kaylee lived with her 17-year-old mother, Trecia Atkinson, her 18-year-old father Troy Williams and her 23-month-old sister in the lower flat of a two-storey wooden and concrete house.

According to the mother, the father normally consumes alcohol and returns home inebriated. On Saturday at about 20:10h, the mother recalled that Williams returned home under the influence of alcohol and went into the kitchen, where he fell asleep on the floor.

She then retired to bed with the two children and around 22:25h, their father joined them in bed and they went to sleep.

The young woman recalled that around 01:55h this morning, she woke to breastfeed Kaylee when she saw her husband’s right foot was on Kaylee’s chest and belly and a whitish substance coming out of her mouth. All the while, she was motionless.

The mother then woke up her husband and they rushed the baby to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined by police but no marks of violence were seen. The body is at Suddie Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

Statements taken. Enquiries in progress.