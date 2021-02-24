Guyana records 25 new COVID-19 cases from 835 tests

Guyana has recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases from a total of 835 tests that were conducted, thus bringing the number of positives to 8452.

With 190 reported deaths, nine patients are seeking treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 39 persons in institutional isolation, 406 in home isolation and 10 in institutional quarantine.

The country has seen a total of 7808 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Guyana has tested 61,562 persons thus far, with 4376 males and 4076 females turning up positive.

A breakdown of the new cases showed that eight were detected in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 14 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); one in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); one in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and one in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Cases in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) remain at 1019, 234, 245, 415 and 646 respectively.