Guyana, New Zealand sign Air Services Agreement

Guyana has entered an Air Services Agreement with New Zealand. The Agreement, which grants both States the right to conduct international air transport within a common framework, was signed by Vice President and Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge, and newly accredited High Commissioner Designate of New Zealand His Excellency Anton Ojala.

The signing of the Agreement stems from a joint desire to broaden international air transport opportunities and outlines the related parameters that will enhance competitive air transport services, trade and economic growth.

Guyana and New Zealand established diplomatic relations on September 1, 1974, and continue to enjoy strong relations.