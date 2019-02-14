Banks DIH gives $4.8M to charitable organisations

Beverage-giant, Banks DIH Limited Wednesday extended its corporate social responsibility when it donated $4.8 million to 27 organisations for charitable purposes.

Some of the organisations benefiting from the donation are the Salvation Army, St Andrews Kirk, The Scout Association of Guyana, Girls Guide’s Association, St George’s Cathedral, orphanages among others.

Representatives from these various organisations were presented with cheques by the human resources director at the company’s headquarters – Thirst Park.

Speaking at the simple handing over ceremony, Human Resources Director, Andrew Carter, revealed that the donated funds are aimed at developing the beneficiary organisations holistically.

He said the annual donation demonstrates the need for sharing so that the finance be used in the interest of the respective beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the beverage giant also donated $3.7 million to the Education Ministry on Wednesday for the hosting of the Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade 2019.

The company’s Communications Manager, Troy Peters, said the company is delighted to be part of the Mashramani celebrations.

Education Minister Nicolette Henry in brief remarks expressed gratitude to the company for its partnership and sponsorship over the past three years.