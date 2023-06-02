Guyana National cycling championships set to pedal off on June 17

The 2023 National cycling championships is set to pedal off on June 17 at the National Park with the races for Juveniles and females. On Sunday, June 25, the main event will see the elite riders taking centre stage in the 97-mile race.

While that event will commence in Linden, the full routes are yet to be disclosed.

According to the Guyana Cycling News, June 16 will see a technical meeting for the National Championships for Juniors, Juveniles, Females, and Masters. The following day, the cycling action will be at the National Park where the Juniors, Juveniles, and females will be on show.

On Sunday, June 18, the National Championship for Masters will pedal off on Carifesta Avenue towards the Half-Way Tree at Perseverance, and back to the point of origin for the finish.

On Friday, June 23, there will be a technical meeting for all of the categories that will be in participating in the National Championships Time trials.

Meanwhile, on June 24, the time trial will be at Mahaica, at the K&K Gas Station circuit. The curtains will be pulled on the championships on June 25 with the elites featured race.

--- ---