Guyana joins Airbnb “Live and Work Anywhere” campaign

Guyana has joined the Airbnb “Live and Work Anywhere” campaign to promote the destination to the growing number of digital nomads worldwide.

As flexibility becomes a permanent part of so many company cultures, Airbnb wants to make it easier for workers to take advantage of their newly enshrined flexibility.

With more than 6 million listings worldwide, the platform launched last Thursday its “Live and Work Anywhere” programme.

This is an ongoing initiative to continue working with governments and other organisations to create a one-stop-shop for remote workers, and encourage them to try new locations to work, while helping to revive tourism and provide economic support to communities after years of travel restrictions.

For the Caribbean region, Airbnb found that the share of nights booked for long term stays in the first quarter of 2022 almost doubled compared to the same period in 2019 and that in the first quarter of 2019, almost 6% of all bookings were for long term stays, while in 2022 this percentage reached almost 10%.

It was also found that the number of nights booked for long term stays tripled in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.

Continuing the effort to partner with governments and tourism agencies to promote responsible travel and local economic growth, Airbnb in partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will promote CTO member countries with digital nomad programs across Airbnb’s vast global community.

This campaign will promote Guyana through a landing page that provides details about the digital nomad programme, and also highlights the best Airbnb options to stay in and work from in Guyana.