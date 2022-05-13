Letter: Let’s set the record straight on all rigged elections in Guyana

Dear Editor,

Last January, I sent the below-captioned letter to our local newspapers; however, it has not been published to date. It reads as follows:

“It was reported in another local newspaper, as per article titled ‘Norton says accepts reality of the PPP/C government’ dated 01/01/2022, in which it is stated, ‘Newly-elected leader of the PNCR says that the reality is that the PPP/C is the Government of Guyana, and President Irfaan Ali and his office are accepted, but it does not change his belief that the 2020 elections were manipulated to give those results, thus making the Government an installed one’.

“Alas, the latter part of Mr. Norton’s utterance seems to be more of irresponsible claims and banal stories, hence his being ludicrous and hilarious; and given the facts of the notorious feats of the PNC-led APNU+AFC rigging mechanisms and ‘fishing expedition’ (as per Caricom Report) to steal and conceal the 2020 General Elections.

“In conclusion, on account of President Ali’s promise to have a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the rigging of the 2020 general elections, I would implore the new leader of the PNCR to request the President to extend CoIs for all of the PNC rigged elections between 1968 and 1985 (including the 1978 fraudulent referendum, which was the instrument used in delivering birth to the iniquitous 1980 Constitution), and set the record straight once and for all on the subject of rigged elections in Guyana”.

Here again, at the recently held European Day Reception, the Guyanese people have the Leader of the PNC – APNU/AFC/Opposition Leader – contesting the validity of the 2020 General Elections, but this time he wants a public debate with the PPP General Secretary/Vice President on the matter.

However, he doesn’t want to submit his Party’s SoPs at the time of the debate, but after the conclusion of the debate. So callous, conning, and conniving with another gesture…

As the old saying goes, “those who are led to believe absurdities can commit atrocities”. Guyanese, please take note.

Truly yours,

Paul Ramrattan