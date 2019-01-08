Guyana Jaguars top 4-Day standings after three rounds

After a six wicket win against Barbados Pride, Guyana Jaguars are the leading team after three rounds with 58.4 points in the 2018-2019 Cricket West Indies Regional 4-Day Tournament.

In their three matches played, Guyana Jaguars registered wins in all of the games.

Leewards Islands Hurricanes are in second position with 43.6 points, with two wins and one defeat in three matches. Windward Islands Volcanoes has 38.2 points in three matches with two wins and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Barbados Pride suffered two defeats in three matches with a consolation win. The test-studded Pride team has 29.8 points after three rounds.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team, led by Imran Khan played two matches and has only 10.2 points at number five. A jaded Jamaica Scorpions team is at the bottom of the point’s standings with 9.8 points, suffering two defeats.

In the batting charts, Leewards Islands Hurricanes opener, Montcin Hodge is the leading run scorer with 327 runs. Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opener, Jermy Solozano has 236 runs while Jonathan Carter is in third position with 216 runs.

Veerasammy Permaul is the leading wicket take after three rounds with 20 wickets. The suspended Shane Shillingford is in second position with 17 wickets. Fast bowler, Alzari Joseph has 15 wickets in third position, bowling for the Leewards Hurricanes.