Guyana, Ghana engage in bilateral talks; Ghana’s president expresses support for Guyana in border dispute

Guyana’s President David Granger and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and their respective delegations, this morning, engaged in a bilateral meeting at State House.

The meeting was followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will pave the way for enhanced cooperation and trade between the two countries.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency said that during this morning’s engagements, the Ghanian Leader stated that he was fully in support of Guyana in relation to the border controversy with Venezuela.

The President of Ghana is in Guyana for a two-day State visit. (More details later)

MoTP photos