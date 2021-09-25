Guyana, Colombia sign MoU on technical cooperation

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd and Colomnia’s Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marta Lucia Ramirez signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Cooperation in New York, on the margins of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

The MoU will enhanced bilateral cooperation between Guyana and Colombia through the facilitation, promotion and strengthening of Technical Cooperation in the areas of Disaster Risk Management, Climate Change Adaptation, Civil Defence, Agriculture, Health and Social Protection, Infrastructure, Mining, Culture among others.

Guyana and Colombia established Diplomatic Relations on December 18, 1970.