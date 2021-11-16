Guyana-Brazil crossing now open for travel Mondays to Fridays

Revised National Emergency COVID-19 measures have allowed for the Lethem Crossing to be open from Mondays to Fridays to facilitate the movement of people between Guyana and Brazil.

The measures have been renewed, and will take immediate effect.

Initially, the crossing was only opened for commute on Fridays but a press release from the Task Force on Monday has given the greenlight for the crossing to be opened between Monday and Friday.

Before any person is allowed to enter Guyana, whether by land or sea, that person shall present to the relevant authorities a negative Molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival, along with proof of vaccination.

These emergency measures are made pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2)(b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement – B, 16th March, 2020.

It was reported that after a rapid assessment of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic was conducted by the Government, it has found the measures are needed to keep the population safe.

The Order notes that the current measures are extended to allow for further assessments and consultations to develop updated protocols to aid in the combating of the COVID-19 spread.

Meanwhile, the curfew will continue from 23:30h to 04:00h throughout the month of November. There is still restriction on social activities, where no one shall host or attend a private party, banquet, ball, reception, hotel swimming pool or waterpark, wage, vigil, club, discotheque, social club, civil organisation or association; fraternal society or any other social activity. Sporting events require approval from the Ministry of Health.

For the public and Private Sectors, employers shall ensure that the appropriate COVID-19 guidelines are prepared and implemented to reduce the risk of infections.

This includes vaccination, rotation of workers, screening, preventative measures before and after work, preventative measures while using transportation, sanitisation, social distancing, continuous monitoring, use of PPE, among others.

The measures have remained unchanged for essential services to operate 24 hours a day, and these include hospitals, pharmacies, the Judiciary, Parliament, diplomatic corps, Disciplined Services, solid waste management, airports, hotels or other accommodations, energy services, mining operations, security services, telecommunication providers, fisherfolks, limited port operations, construction, post service and freight, funeral homes, among others.

Meanwhile, casinos, betting shops or cinemas can still operate, but only at forty per cent capacity of the building or seating area. Patrons will only be allowed entry upon possession of a vaccination card to show their immunisation status.