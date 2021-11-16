Licence Revenue Office to be temporarily relocated to Camp and Lamaha Streets

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be moving its Licence Revenue Operations from Smyth and Princes Streets, Georgetown, to the GRA’s Parking Lot at Lamaha Railway Embankment, Camp and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown. Operations at this new location will take effect from November 29.

In order to facilitate the relocation, the office at Smyth Street will be closed on November 26 from 12 noon. This move is temporary and stems from the need to demolish the existing structure at that location. A new and modern facility will be constructed with more functional office space for the comfort of both staff and customers with optimised service.

The hours of operation at the Railway Embankment facility will be: Mondays to Thursdays from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm and Fridays from 7:00h to 14:30h. However, auto-dealers will be granted three half-hour slots daily to complete their transactions. The allotted times are: Mondays to Thursdays 7:00h to 7:30h, 11:30h to 12h, and 15:00h to 15:30h and Fridays 14:00h – 14:30h.

Services, which will be available at this location, are motor vehicle registration, change of registration, transfer of registration, motor vehicle examination, and motor vehicle licence. A drive-through system will be in place for persons whose only transaction is purchasing motor vehicle licence(s).

All registration and examination services at this facility will be rendered by appointment. This includes hire cars in corporate yellow and minibuses to be registered in “G” series.

Requests for appointments can be facilitated through an online mailbox [email protected] or WhatsApp on 655-0806 during the aforementioned business hours. Upon receipt of a request, a confirmation notice will be sent.

Persons visiting this location to lodge documents for motor vehicle registration purposes must also present the said vehicle(s) on the date of the appointment. In the case of motor vehicle transfer transactions, both parties must be present for the processing of the said transaction.

Customers will access the facility from Camp Street, using the inner lane of the eastern carriageway that flows south towards Lamaha Street. The first gate, near to the northern side of the facility will be used for entry, while the other gate further south will be the exit point.

GRA wishes to remind taxpayers that the COVID-19 Emergency Measures published in the Official Gazette are in effect, and encourages all to comply with them. This includes the wearing of face masks at all times, sanitising of hands, and practicing social distancing.