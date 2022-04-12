Guyana accredits new Venezuelan Ambassador

A new Venezuelan Ambassador has been accredited to Guyana, presenting his credentials to President Dr Irfaan Ali during a simple ceremony at the Office of the President today.

Ambassador Amador Perez Silva presented his credentials just days after he had paid a courtesy call on Guyana’s International Affairs Minister Hugh Todd.

During his visit, the then Ambassador-designate emphasised his government’s commitment to friendly relations and strong bilateral ties with Guyana.

Meanwhile, Minister Todd had welcomed the Ambassador-designate and informed that the President Ali Administration remains committed to advancing relations with Venezuela in areas of mutual interest.

Minister Todd also reiterated President Ali’s commitment to maintaining the region as a zone of peace.

This is particularly significant since Guyana took Venezuela before the International Court of Justice over the border controversy between the two countries.

In 2015, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro had withdrawn the country’s Ambassador to Guyana after ExxonMobil found oil in Guyana’s waters.

Venezuela claims Essequibo as its own, despite the 1899 arbitral award confirming Guyana’s sovereignty, which is accepted by the international community.

Back in March 2021, ICJ had granted Guyana until March 8, 2022, to file its written submissions for the case, after requesting 12 months.

Guyana filed its submissions on schedule. Venezuela was meanwhile given until March 8, 2023, to submit its counter-memorial.