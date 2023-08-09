Guns, over 170 rounds of ammo found at Vergenoegen; couple arrested

Ranks in Regional Police Division #3 have discovered three firearms along with more than 170 rounds of ammunition at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to police reports, the ranks went to lot 2 Archer Street, Vergenoegen sometime between 11:50 hrs to 13:30 hrs on Tuesday, where they carried out a ‘cordon and search’ exercise at the home of a 35-year-old Labourer Delon Osborne called ‘Gizmo’.

On arrival, the ranks contacted Osborne and Joyann Sobers – the 22-year-old mother of his child.

One of the ranks informed Osborne that the Police received information that he had narcotics, guns and ammunition in his home, and as such, would like to carry out a search.

Osborne did not object to the search and invited the Ranks into his home, where a search was conducted in the presence and full view of Osborne and Sobers the Ranks.

In a bedroom, under a mattress on a bed, Police found one suspected .32 firearm with the serial number filed out. The magazine was removed, and it contained 9 Live matching rounds of ammunition.

Police then searched behind a red chair in the same bedroom and found one suspected improvised shotgun. A red Victoria’s Secret handbag was resting on the bed in the very bedroom, where one suspected silver and black .32 firearm with the serial number filed off was also found. The magazine was removed, and it contained 14 Live .32 rounds of ammunition.

Osborne and Sobers were asked if they were the holders of a firearm license for the guns found, and they responded in the negative.

The Police ranks then further searched the kitchen area, where one bulky black plastic bag was found on a ledge above the back door. The bag contained 150 Live suspected 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Osborne and Sobers were both arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station along with the three firearms and cache of ammunition.

On arrival at the station and in their presence, the items were marked and placed into separate transparent plastic evidence bags, after which they were lodged with the Station Sergeant.

Osborne and Sobers were placed into custody pending further investigation and charges.

Meanwhile, two motorcycles believed to be used in armed robberies in the division were also recovered at the said address.

