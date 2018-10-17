Gunmen apprehended after daring Parika bar robbery- Police

Three gunmen are now in the custody of Police of the “D” Division following a daring robbery carried out on Tuesday night on a bar owner and two of her customers at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to the Police, the robbery reportedly occurred at around 22:20h when the three suspects who drove up in a motorcar, exited and pounced upon the tree victims.

INews understands that the suspects reportedly attacked the victims and demanded their valuables.

A laptop, three cellphones and a undisclosed sum of cash were taken before one of the bandits proceeded to discharge a round in the air. They then boarded the said vehicle in which they arrived and sped off.

However, a call was placed to the Police which subsequently resulted in the car along with two of the perpetrators being apprehended at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The third suspect was later apprehended in a minibus in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

He was found to be in possession of the stolen items along with firearms, ammunition and two toques.

The men are reportedly residents of Albouystown, Georgetown, Best Village, WCD and Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Investigations are continuing.