GTT updates its network name to “GTT – Be Safe”

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has updated its network identifier to ‘GTT – Be safe’, to virtually remind customers to adhere to the necessary precautions to be taken during this pandemic.

“Persons are still not, fully adhering to the clear guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health with reference to the current Coronavirus pandemic – we hope that this simple reminder helps,” explained Michelle Evans, Senior Clerk within GTT’s Service Centre, who initiated the update.

Adding that we all need to do our part to help flatten the curve Evans said “as an employee and a mother, I thought it would be a fantastic idea to virtually remind subscribers that safety is very critical and GTT is in this together with them every time they use their device to place and receive a call.”

GTT customers with the newer LTE SIMs will see the updated network name on their mobile device.

Customers are encouraged to use GTT’s easy online application service https://www.gtt.co.gy/webform/application-mobile-service to purchase a new or replacement SIM.