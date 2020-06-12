City Hall offering amnesty on general rates for 2020

Residents of Georgetown are now being offered amnesty on interest on general rates for the year 2020.

This offer is in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Mayor and City Council.

Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis in a press statement said the municipality has recognised many of its citizens are experiencing monetary constraints and financial assistance must be provided.

Lewis reminded that the City Treasure’s Department will be opened to the public for the payment of rates and taxes from Mondays to Fridays. This service, she said, is available from 08:30 hours to 13:30 hours daily.

She maintained, however, that persons who wish to make payments must observe the precautionary guidelines; handwashing, wearing of face mask, and social distancing.

Due to COVID-19, the Council has not provided a cut-off point for the Amnesty.

For more information, citizens can call telephone numbers 226-7963 or 226-1228. [Extracted from DPI]