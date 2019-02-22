GTT gets seat on Caribbean Telecoms Association

The leading non-profit Telecommunications Association in the Caribbean, CANTO has appointed GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd, to serve as one of its Board of Directors for the period 2019-2020.

The Association has a focus on relates to Information, Communication Technology (ICT) issues for the region with a global perspective.

CANTO consists of a General Assembly, a Board of Directors, and a Secretariat, headed by a Secretary General who is supported by an Operations & Human Resource Manager, Finance & Administration Manager and a Service Development Manager.

GTT’s CEO, Justin Nedd said he is honored to serve in this capacity, since the organisation’s focus is on the continued development of ICT in the Caribbean.

Nedd is among eight others were appointed to serve as CANTO’s new Board of Directors.

Extending welcome to the GTT’s CEO, Secretary General for CANTO, Teresa Wankin said, “Justin Nedd has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the telecommunications sector and therefore is a great addition to the Board. We look forward to his input and participation in the strategic direction of the Association.”

In January, GTT along with CANTO together hosted the 35th Annual General Meeting & Mini Expo at the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown. The event welcomed over some 200 C- level CANTO members and stakeholders in the ICT sector from over 30 countries.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Transitioning to a Digital Region – Opportunities and Challenges’, and its emergence as a key driver of sweeping change in the world.