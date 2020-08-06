Gross mismanagement of Natural Resources Ministry reported during visit by new Minister

The recently appointed Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat on Thursday 6th August 2020, met with the Heads of the various agencies under the purview of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

The Heads of the agencies provided a grim report which points to gross mismanagement of the sector under the previous APNU/AFC administration.

It was reported that the Guyana Forestry Commission is presently unable to pay salaries for July and owes millions to the utility companies.

It was pointed out that major restructuring is needed to ensure these agencies function in a more effective manner.

According to a release from the MNR, the meeting, held at the Ministry’s Duke Street Kingston office served to inform the Minister on the operations and current standing of the agencies as the MNR moves forward under his stewardship.

In attendance were Permanent Secretary of the MNR, Mr. Joslyn McKenzie, Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Mr. Newell Dennison, Commissioner (Ag) of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Mr. Gavin Agard, and General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board, Ms. Eondrene Thompson.

The Minister will be meeting with the management team and staff of these agencies shortly.