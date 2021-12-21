Granger congratulates Norton on election as PNC Leader

Former President and immediate past leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) David Granger has extended congratulations to his successor, Aubrey Norton who won by a landslide victory over his opponents Joseph Harmon and Dr Richard Van West Charles.

Granger was not nominated to run as leader amid much internal pressure from within the party for him to step down after the PNC-lead APNU+AFC coalition was booted out of executive office after one term – which was also dramatically cut short when one of their own members supported a no-confidence motion brought by the then PPP/C Opposition.

In fact, Granger was not even physically present at the party’s Congress reportedly due to health concerns; the PNC said he had to travel to Cuba.

Congress was initially scheduled for December 11 but was postponed to December 18.

Norton had previously challenged for leadership of the party and lost to Granger in 2014.

See full statement from the PNC:

Comrade David Granger, former Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, has extended congratulations to Comrade Aubrey Norton on his election as fifth leader of the People’s National Congress Reform at the 21st Biennial Delegates Congress on 18th-19th December 2021.

The former Leader expressed satisfaction that the process that was initiated by the presentation of the report of the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee on Congress to the Central Executive Committee in April 2020 led to the convening of a safe and successful Congress in December.

The former Leader assured the new Leader of his continued contribution to the Party, of his commitment to the satisfactory conclusion of the Party’s reform process, of his support for the Party’s programme and, also, of his adherence to the Party’s principles.