GPSU cancels May Day March & Rally

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has cancelled its annual May Day march and rally, in light of the coronavirus threat in the country.

See full statement:

The Guyana Public Service Union wishes to refer to its Press Statement of April 3rd, 2020 in support of the Government of Guyana’s restrictions and guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 through social and physical distancing.

In keeping with this commitment, the GPSU gave an undertaking to refrain from any action which can be considered to be in conflict with these restrictions and guidelines.

With this undertaking in mind and the fact that these guidelines extend until May 3rd, 2020, the Union has taken a decision at its Statutory Administrative Committee Meeting held on Tuesday April 7th, 2020, to cancel its traditional participation in the Annual Mayday Parade and Lime, which would have been slated for May 1st, 2020.

The Union remains an integral part of and, is firmly committed to, the national efforts in confronting COVID-19.