GPL contractor injured during maintenance work

A private contractor who was conducting maintenance work for the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he received injuries whilst on the job.

GPL, in a statement, said at around 12:31hrs on Wednesday, private contractors were working within the vicinity of the L2 transmission line between the Old Sophia Substation and the Golden Grove Substation when regrettably the equipment being used came into contact with the L2 transmission line.

During the incident, a contractor,Michael Ifill, sustained injuries.

Also, as a result of the incident, the L2 Transmission Line tripped, causing an abrupt lost of power transfer from the Garden-of-Eden (GOE) power station to the DBIS.

During the time of the trip, the parallel 69kV Transmission line (L4) which also stretches between the Sophia and Golden Grove Substations was undergoing scheduled maintenance and therefore was unable to substitute for the abrupt loss of the L2 transmission line.

Restoration commenced at 12:50 hrs within central Georgetown with the last area within Demerara being repowered at 14:30 hrs. Within the County of Berbice, a fault occurred on the Transmission line linking Onverwagt and Canefield Substations which has delayed the restoration of power to some customers.