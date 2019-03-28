GPL bill distribution process delayed

Customers of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will experience a delay in the bill distribution cycle in the coming weeks.

The utility company on Monday informed that customers can opt to access their bill balance by using the online inquiry on the GPL web page.

Additionally, the SMS Freedom option on cellular phones can also be utilised by texting the GPL reference number to 624-0400 or 608-8400. Moreover, the customer call center is available via telephone number 226-2600 to access bill details.

The company did not say when the distribution of bills will recommence.