Brinnet Bernarai, a pharmacist of the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Guyana.

The vaccine was administered by Nurse Vidya Etwaru.

Barbados yesterday donated 3000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Guyana.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony had said that the vaccines will go towards the frontline healthcare workers at the GPHC and the Infectious Diseases Hospital (Ocean View facility).