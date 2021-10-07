GPHC patient found dead in washroom

Statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation:

At approximately 11:05 a.m. today, October 7, the body of a female patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was discovered hanging in the ward’s washroom by one of our staff.

The Guyana Police Force and the family of the patient were immediately notified by members of the GPHC’s Management team.

A team from the GPHC has been identified to support the family of the patient and provide all the necessary information to assist the GPF in their investigations.

As a hospital dedicated to providing the very best care to the most acutely ill and injured patients, we are deeply saddened that this death occurred and are taking action to prevent this type of event from ever occurring again.

The GPHC’s Management extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s relatives and loved ones.