GPHC partially shutdown due to prolonged power outage

Several key services at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) are severely affected, owing to a prolonged power outage at the premiere health institution.

Affected areas include the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the medical clinic, and the paediatrics clinic.

The Accidents and Emergency area is said to be extremely hot while the male and female wards are out of power.

The Hospital is unable to offer services such as X-rays, ultrasound and CT scans.

GPHC has been without power since 08:00hrs this morning.

The problem was triggered by the failure of a power breaker in the main power control room at the Georgetown Hospital, Public Relations Officer, Mitsy Campbell explained.

She explained that because of the nature of the problem, the backup generator system could not be turned on.

Campbell noted that all staff remained on duty and were all working together to ensure the work was completed as normal as the electricians were working to ensure power was restored.

A doctor attached to the Accidents and Emergency Department told Inews that most patients left the hospital since medical officers were unable to attend to them due to poor lighting.

When the incident occurred this morning, doctors recall hearing a loud “bang”. The Fire Department and Guyana Power and Light were called in as a precautionary measure.