GPF urged to embrace change, technologies during Drumhead Service to mark 182nd anniversary

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) commenced celebrations of its 182nd anniversary with the traditional Church Service and Drumhead Service on Thursday July 1, 2021 which was held at the Police Officers’ Annex, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

As scores of officers, other ranks and special invitees gathered to witness the occasion, the drums were piled by members of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) while the Golden Arrowhead and Guyana Police Force flags were draped by Superintendent C. Harding.

The Drumhead Service is observed to commemorate the establishment of the Guyana Police Force which came into being on Monday 01st July, 1839. The piling of drums is a tactical drill of arranging drums that requires skills and coordination.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Calvin Brutus in his opening remarks welcomed all to celebrate with the GPF. He alluded to the customary all-female or all-male units in the past and noted that this year presents a mixed unit.

Brutus went on say that although the Drumhead Service would have originated from a European Christian culture, given the realities of contemporary society and the makeup of the organisation, this service will take into consideration such realities in the near future.

The Force has discussed and determined that future main messages will be delivered by a Hindu and Muslim religious figure. This will demonstrate inclusiveness as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious organisation.

Prayers were done from the three main religious organisations.

The Force’s Military Band, String Band and Choir led the audience in a series of worship songs including, ‘Lord I lift your name on high’, ‘What a mighty God we serve’ and ‘If you want to see the glory of the Lord’.

The event was graced with the presence of His Excellency the President; Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali; Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn; Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry, Mea Toussaint Jr. Thomas; National Security Advisor to the President Gerry Gouveia; Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie; Heads of the Disciplined Forces, Regional Commanders, Heads of Departments amongst senior and junior officers and other ranks.

The Force Chaplain, Reverend Patrick Doolichand introduced the officiating celebrant of the service Dr. Raphael Massiah, CCH who in his feature message congratulated the force on its 182nd Anniversary and thanked the leaders for their contributions and accomplishments achieved thus far. He charged the members of the GPF to embrace ‘change’, ‘technologies’ and adapt in adversity in an effort to build safer communities for its populace.

The service came to an end with the reciting of the National Anthem and unpiling of the drums.