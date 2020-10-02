GPF to get forensic support from Argentina to probe WCB murders

Statement from the Guyana Police Force

Talks are underway to secure the services of one of the world’s foremost agencies in forensic anthropology to support the investigation of the Guyana police Force into the murders of the trio youths in the West Coast Berbice backlands.

The Argentine Team of Forensic Anthropology (Equipo Argentino de Antropologia Forensica-EAAF) which has worked on high profile cases in many parts of the world has offered to send a team to Guyana including a forensic pathologist, a forensic anthropologist and a forensic radiologist.

The team will bring the equipment they need.

Discussions with the Director of the EAAF to bring this initiative to fruition are being undertaken by representatives of the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana human Rights Association and the law firm representing pro bono the interests of the families Hughes Fields and Stoby.

The anticipated outcome will be an unprecedented collaboration of local, regional and international forensic expertise, the EAAF team will build on the forensic work of the regional security system which is currently examining samples from the crime scene, victims and suspects.

A recent zoom conference agreed the initiative will comprise a team of four people – including a forensic anthropologist, a forensic pathologist, and a forensic radiologist with the necessary technical equipment.

The team will remain in Guyana for a week. A Report of the Team’s findings will be made available within a month.

This visit will happen as soon as the logistics of getting the team to Guyana are completed. The major challenge may well be Covid-19 rather than administration issues.

Engagement of a prestigious team such as EAAF increases the possibility of providing the families of the victims with some form of closure as well as securing a successful prosecution of the perpetrators.

A version of the truth surrounding the deaths which is supported by the best science available locally, regionally and internationally, will also increase acceptance of by all right-thinking Guyanese. Such a Report would provide a foundation on which to build more harmonious communities both on West Coast Berbice and throughout the country.

A Briefing Note provided by the EAAF indicates that since its foundation in 1984, the organization has worked in 55 countries. It is involved with the case over the disappearance of 43 students in Mexico currently attracting much international attention.

EAAF is made up of 70 members with qualifications in different scientific fields, such as anthropology, archaeology, medicine, criminalistics, information technology, biology, and genetics. They work at the different offices that the institution has in Argentina (Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Tucumán) as well as in New York, Mexico, and South Africa.

Since its creation, EAAF has remained independent of any government or political party, and is distinguished by its low profile, more involved with actions than with words.

Its financing sources are typically European and North American foundations, some European states, and, since 2005, the Argentine state.