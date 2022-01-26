Govt to build new Brickdam Police Station, connect entire country on CCTV cameras with $47.9B for security sector

A remarkable $47.9B has been set aside towards ensuring the restoration and preservation of law and order in Guyana, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh announced.

These funds will be used for initiatives aimed at strengthening community engagements and partnerships, increasing and improving the deployment of resources in all Police Regional Divisions, enhanced leadership, professional development and performance of staff, heightened crime-fighting capabilities, and improved investigative and forensic capabilities.

Dr Singh noted too that under this financing, technology will be developed and applied to buttress intelligence-gathering and information sharing to improve diagnostic competencies by law enforcement agencies.

Speaking specifically about the Guyana Police Force (GPF), he said $4.9 billion has been allocated to strengthen the assets of the organisation.

In this regard, works will commence on a multi-storey building to consolidate the operations of the Brickdam Police Station which was gutted by fire in October 2021 and for which over $400 million is allocated.

Moreover, $2.5 billion has been allocated to expand the Safe City Programme beyond the boundaries of Georgetown. This investment will see the entire country being connected to CCTV cameras monitored centrally as well as at Regional Command Centres to be established across the country.

Moreover, satellite phones and body cameras will be acquired to boost operational efficiency across all Regional Divisions.