Govt says committed to honouring objectives of IDPAD-G from 2015-2024

See full statement from the Attorney General Chambers:

The Government of Guyana wishes to state that it remains committed to honouring the objectives of the International Decade for People of African Descent, which spans the period, from 1st January 2015 to 31st December 2024.

This Decade was proclaimed by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in accordance with UN Resolution 68/237 of 2013 and was fully supported by the Government of Guyana on 23rd December 2013.

As a demonstration of its commitment, the Government has allocated monies for the advancement of the objectives of the Decade since it assumed office in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 and will continue to so do until the end of the Decade in 2024.

While a part of the budgeted sum for the year 2022 is, unfortunately, the subject of legal proceedings, the monies budgeted and appropriated for the year 2023 are not.

Government plans to disburse the 2023 subvention to 55 organisations representing Afro-Guyanese across the country, who are the founding members of the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana to pursue the objectives of the Decade.

