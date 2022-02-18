Govt remains committed to transparent, accountable management of oil resources – Min Bharrat

As the International Energy Conference came to an end on Thursday, Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat participated in a panel discussion during which he reiterated Guyana’s commitment to the sustainable management of its natural resources.

“When we campaigned in 2020, we made a promise to the people of this country. We made a promise that we will manage the oil and gas sector in a transparent and accountable manner, and we also made another promise that we will manage the sector in a way that the Guyanese benefit from the oil and gas sector.”

He discussed Guyana’s policy for the development of the country’s natural resources for the benefit of the people, in-keeping with the framework of Guyana’s updated low carbon development policy.

“I want to make it very clear that in our plan as a government and as a country, we intend to balance the extraction of natural resources with that of the preservation and protection of the environment, lowering carbon emissions. And we already have a plan which was highlighted very eloquently by His Excellency on the plan to cut carbon emissions.”

Country President for ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, who joined Minister Bharrat for the discussion, said that ExxonMobil will continue to work to prepare Guyanese and Guyanese businesses for the sector.

“We have to build up the capacity. That means building up the capacity in local businesses in the infrastructure but mostly in the people. Ultimately the people have to feel the benefit and for them to find the benefit they have to find good jobs in our industry which will also set them up to work in other parts of the economy.”

Over the course of the three-days conference, attendees heard speeches and discussions from heads of state, ambassadors, company representatives, and industry analysts – true to the organisers’ vision of providing a global stage for exploring vital policy issues.

The energy expo continues on Friday, this time, with free access for members of the public to the booths of the 100+ local and foreign companies with their products and services on display.