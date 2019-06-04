Govt promises to fix damaged Aishalton-Lethem road

The Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Natural Resources are working together to assess the damage done to the Lethem to Aishalton Main Access Road which was severely destroyed due to flash flooding in the area.

As a result of the destruction, the road is now rendered impassable.

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure below:

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to respond to the topic of the “washed away Aishalton Bridge Access’ which was highlighted within the four daily newspaper editions on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Residents of Aishalton are asked to remain patient as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Natural Resources are working assiduously to assess and evaluate the damage caused by the flash flood in the area.

The Ministries, regional engineers are on the ground and are currently in consultations with the Regional Executive Officer on the way forward for a timely resolution to the unforeseen event that occurred on Aishalton’s Main Access Road.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure along with the Ministry of Natural Resources understand the importance of this access road to the livelihood of the residents in and around Aishalton and jointly the Ministries will ensure that the road will become passable in a short while.

We deeply regret any inconveniences caused by this unforeseen event.